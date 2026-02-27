Azercell’s TikTok page receives official verification badge

27 February 2026 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

The official TikTok page of “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been granted verified account status by the platform. With this achievement, Azercell becomes the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan’s telecommunications market to receive this recognition.

The verification badge is awarded exclusively to accounts that consistently publish authentic and original content, demonstrate strong engagement, and fully comply with TikTok’s Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. Azercell successfully met all platform requirements and obtained verified status.

Launched in 2020, the page rapidly captured the attention of a broad audience, reinforcing the brand’s presence in the digital space. Today, the page has surpassed 200,000 followers and continues to grow steadily, maintaining a leading position in the local telecom sector by audience size.

Through its official social media platforms, Azercell provides round-the-clock access to up-to-date information about its products and services, new tariffs and campaigns, social initiatives, and technological innovations. The platforms also enable direct interaction with customers, ensuring timely responses and reinforcing the company’s transparent and accessible communication model.

Notably, Azercell was the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to establish an official presence on social media, launching on Facebook in 2008, Twitter in 2009, and Instagram in 2012. The company continues to build on its strong digital foundation with an active and forward-looking presence across social media channels.