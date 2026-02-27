Azernews.Az

Netflix drops plan to buy Warner Bros. assets

27 February 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)
Netflix drops plan to buy Warner Bros. assets

The American streaming giant Netflix has withdrawn from negotiations to acquire part of the assets of Hollywood media conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), effectively clearing the path for WBD’s potential merger with Paramount Skydance (PS), AzerNEWS reports.

