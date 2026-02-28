Flydubai flights from Kazan and Moscow divert to Azerbaijan

28 February 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Due to regional airspace restrictions, pilots of Flydubai flights operating on the Kazan–Dubai and Moscow–Dubai routes requested to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport as an alternate airfield.

AzerNEWS reports that the Kazan–Dubai flight safely touched down at 11:25 local time, followed by the Moscow–Dubai flight at 11:43.

In both cases, the safety of passengers and crew was fully ensured. Landing procedures and subsequent operations were carried out in accordance with international aviation standards and safety regulations.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport’s operational infrastructure remains fully prepared to accommodate alternate and transit flights, continuing to serve effectively as a reliable backup airport within the regional air transport system.