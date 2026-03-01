Protest erupts outside US Embassy in Pakistan [VIDEO]

1 March 2026 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A protest has broken out in front of the United States Embassy in Pakistan, with demonstrators reportedly throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the diplomatic compound, AzerNEWS reports.

According to initial reports, tensions escalated as protesters gathered outside the United States Embassy Islamabad, leading to clashes with security forces deployed in the area.

Law enforcement units were seen attempting to disperse the crowd and secure the perimeter of the embassy. No immediate information has been released regarding casualties or damage.

Authorities have not yet issued a detailed statement on the incident. The situation remains tense as security forces continue efforts to restore order.

