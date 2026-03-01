Protest erupts outside US Embassy in Pakistan [VIDEO]
A protest has broken out in front of the United States Embassy in Pakistan, with demonstrators reportedly throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at the diplomatic compound, AzerNEWS reports.
According to initial reports, tensions escalated as protesters gathered outside the United States Embassy Islamabad, leading to clashes with security forces deployed in the area.
Law enforcement units were seen attempting to disperse the crowd and secure the perimeter of the embassy. No immediate information has been released regarding casualties or damage.
Authorities have not yet issued a detailed statement on the incident. The situation remains tense as security forces continue efforts to restore order.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!