Musk: X recorded highest usage ever
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk wrote in an X post on Sunday, claiming that the platform set an all-time record for total active user seconds, the internal metric used by X Head of Product Nikita Bier to call it the "biggest day on X history", AzerNEWS reports.
X's usage soared from global demand for real-time news, reactions, and memes about yesterday's US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a top IRGC official.
There is currently no available breakdown of the exact peaks.
