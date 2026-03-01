Musk: X recorded highest usage ever

1 March 2026 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk wrote in an X post on Sunday, claiming that the platform set an all-time record for total active user seconds, the internal metric used by X Head of Product Nikita Bier to call it the "biggest day on X history", AzerNEWS reports.

X's usage soared from global demand for real-time news, reactions, and memes about yesterday's US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a top IRGC official.

There is currently no available breakdown of the exact peaks.