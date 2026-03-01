Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan Foreign Ministers discuss regional security escalation

1 March 2026 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

On March 1, 2026, a telephone conversation was held between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the sides discussed the tense security situation in the region and the ongoing military escalation.

During the conversation, deep concern was expressed over developments that seriously affect peace and security in the broader region. The ministers underscored the importance of restraint by the parties involved in the conflict, preventing further expansion of military confrontation, and taking steps aimed at reducing tensions.

The importance of resolving disputes through political dialogue and diplomatic means, in line with the norms and principles of international law, was particularly emphasized.

The discussion also covered issues arising from the Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan allied relations, the continuation of high-level contacts, and prospects for expanding cooperation across various fields.