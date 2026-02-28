Azernews.Az

Romania joins global race in semiconductor technology with new innovation cluster

28 February 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)
The initiative aims to promote the production of semiconductor components, develop research and development infrastructure, and strengthen cooperation between the industrial and academic sectors. As part of the project, high-tech laboratories will be established, and specialized professionals will be trained to meet the growing needs of the semiconductor industry.

