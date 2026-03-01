Israel seeking to partition Iran, says national security chief

1 March 2026 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has accused Israel of “seeking to partition” the country following its joint attack with the US, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement published by the Fars state news agency, Larijani said that the Israeli “regime has no choice but to resort to partitioning large countries in order to ensure its own survival”.

Larijani also described Trump as “the perfect symbol of plunder” and accused him of seeking to grab resources from Iran.

“America and the Zionist regime burned the hearts of the Iranian nation, and we will burn their hearts too,” he added.

Israel Katz has congratulated Netanyahu and the country’s military for the strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader.

“He who acted to destroy Israel — has been destroyed,” Katz said in a post on X. “Justice has been served, and the axis of evil has suffered a mortal blow.”

He added that Israel will “continue to act with full force”.