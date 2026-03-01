Azerbaijan emerges as key transit hub amid regional airspace closures

1 March 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Several countries have closed their airspace amid expectations of possible U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, forcing international airlines to urgently seek alternative routes.

AzerNEWS reports that against this backdrop, Azerbaijan’s airspace has become one of the safest and most actively used transit corridors for global aviation.

Monitoring data from the specialized aviation tracking platform Flightradar24 shows a significant concentration of international flights rerouted through Azerbaijani airspace.

Currently, the vast majority of long-haul international routes connecting East and West are being operated via Azerbaijan, as airlines avoid restricted or high-risk zones in neighboring regions.

This development not only underscores Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable “gate” within the East-West air corridor, but also reinforces Baku’s position as a strategically important logistics and transit center, not only at the regional level, but increasingly on the global stage.