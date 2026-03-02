ASCO completes major overhaul of President Heydar Aliyev tanker

2 March 2026 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The major overhaul of the “President Heydar Aliyev” tanker operated by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) has been successfully completed, AzerNEWS reports.

According to ASCO, the repair works were carried out at the Zığ Ship Repair and Construction Yard.

As part of the comprehensive refurbishment, the vessel’s main and auxiliary engines, piping systems, and mechanical components were repaired. Electrical installation and automation systems were upgraded, while extensive hull and welding works were also conducted.

In the field of communications and electro-radio navigation, a new modern radar and television monitoring system was installed. Additionally, a new gyrosphere was fitted to the vessel’s gyrocompass system, alongside restoration and maintenance work.

Crew accommodation areas, sanitary facilities, and dining quarters were fully renovated to improve living conditions on board. During the overhaul, the tanker’s underwater and above-water sections, as well as the deck, were cleaned and repainted.

Following the completion of repairs, the tanker successfully underwent sea trials. Its first voyage after refurbishment was on the Aktau–Sangachal route.

It should be noted that the “President Heydar Aliyev” tanker has a length of 149.9 meters and a width of 17.3 meters. The vessel’s total deadweight capacity stands at 13,800 tons.