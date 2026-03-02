Africa–Azerbaijan Cooperation Group holds strategic talks with Rwanda Development Board [PHOTOS]

2 March 2026 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

The Africa–Azerbaijan Cooperation organization, with the support of KOBIA, held a high-level strategic meeting with representatives of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), AzerNEWS reports.

The main purpose of the meeting was to expand economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Rwanda, discuss mutual investment opportunities, and strengthen trade relations.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged detailed information about Rwanda’s economic development strategy, the favorable investment climate created for investors, and priority sectors identified by RDB. The Africa–Azerbaijan Cooperation organization also presented its perspective on the business environment across the African continent, existing opportunities for Azerbaijani investors, and the prospects for organizing joint business forums between the two countries.

The following areas were highlighted as key priorities for cooperation:

• Investments in infrastructure and logistics

• Cooperation in agriculture and agro-processing industries

• Tourism and technology projects

• Support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed strong interest in deepening bilateral cooperation and agreed to work toward the implementation of joint projects and the organization of reciprocal business delegations in the near future.

This meeting represents an important step toward further strengthening economic and investment relations between Azerbaijan and Rwanda.