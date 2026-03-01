FMs of Azerbaijan and UAE hold phone call

1 March 2026 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

On March 1, 2026, a telephone conversation took place between Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, AzerNEWS reports.

During their discussion, the main focus was on the military clashes and heightened tensions in the security environment observed recently in the Middle East. Both officials expressed their deep concern regarding the situation. They highlighted the risks that the current military escalation poses to regional stability and emphasized the importance of adhering to international law while resolving conflicts through dialogue and political means.

The ministers agreed that ensuring the safety of the civilian population and infrastructure is a top priority. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended his condolences for the civilian casualties resulting from the conflict.

In addition, the ministers exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.