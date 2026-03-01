Iran's radio, TV HQs hit in latest attack

1 March 2026 23:08 (UTC+04:00)

Parts of Iran's national radio and television broadcaster headquarters were hit in the latest Israeli attack on Tehran, AzerNEWS reports via the state media.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) confirmed that its headquarters were targeted by Israeli forces, but said that broadcasting continues as usual.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed they struck Iranian air defense systems in Tehran moments ago. "In recent hours, Israeli Air Force aircraft have been operating with air superiority in the skies over Tehran, striking and eliminating numerous targets," the military said.

Only one in four Americans approves ⁠of the ⁠US strikes that killed Iran’s leader while about half – including one ⁠in four Republicans – believe President Donald Trump is too willing to use military ⁠force.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, about 27 percent of respondents said they approved of the strikes, while 43 percent disapproved, and ‌29 percent were not sure.

Some 56 percent of Americans surveyed said they think Trump, who also ordered strikes on Venezuela, ⁠Syria, and Nigeria in recent months, is too willing to use military force to advance US interests.

The vast ⁠majority of Democrats – 87 percent – held this view as did ⁠23 percent of Republicans and 60 percent⁠ of people who don’t identify with either political party.

The poll, which began on Saturday after the strikes ‌got underway, gathered responses online from 1,282 US adults nationwide. It had a margin of ‌error ‌of three percentage points.