Azerbaijan’s Interbank Card Center reports decline in transaction volume for January

1 March 2026 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Data released by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) reveals a notable contraction in activity within the Interbank Card Center (ICC) during the first month of 2026. By the end of January, the center processed 21.4 thousand payment transactions, representing a total financial value of $5.6 million, AzerNEWS reports.

This performance marks a significant downturn when compared to the same period in 2025. According to the regulator, the number of transactions fell by approximately 7.2 thousand, a 25.2 percent decrease from the previous year. Similarly, the total volume of processed payments saw a reduction of $1.4 million, reflecting a 20 percent year-on-year decline.

For historical context, the ICC handled 28.6 thousand transactions totaling $7 million in January 2025. As a core component of the nation's financial landscape, the ICC serves as the essential technological and financial infrastructure that ensures the secure and efficient processing of bank card payments. Its primary role involves facilitating the accurate transfer and final execution of payment obligations between domestic banking institutions.