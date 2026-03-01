Azerbaijan announces major reconstruction tenders in Gubadli region

1 March 2026 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The public legal entity Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan regions has announced open tenders for several large-scale construction and restoration projects in the Gubadli region, AzerNEWS reports.

Residential and infrastructure construction in Khanlig

An open tender has been announced for the construction and installation of individual residential houses, multi-apartment buildings and engineering communication systems in the village of Khanlig, Gubadli region.

The estimated cost of the project is 94,807,114 manat (approximately $55.8 million USD, based on an exchange rate of 1 USD ≈ 1.7 AZN).

A separate tender has been announced for the construction and installation of non-residential buildings in the same village.

The estimated cost of this tender is 11,982,596 AZN (approximately $7.05 million USD).

Rainwater and flood management project

In addition, a tender has been opened for construction work under a project aimed at managing rainwater and flood waters in the villages of Zilanli, Mahruzlu and Khanlig in the Gubadli region.

The estimated cost of this project is 14,945,422 manat (approximately $8.79 million USD).