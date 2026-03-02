Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss Middle East tensions in high-level call

2 March 2026 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A telephone conversation was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the officials exchanged views on the current military-political situation in the region, rising tensions in the Middle East, and related security risks.

The ministers underscored the inadmissibility of regional escalation spreading beyond the area and emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts through diplomatic channels in line with international legal norms and principles.

They also highlighted the need to maintain stability and security in the region, stressing that protecting civilian populations and critical infrastructure remains a priority.

Against the backdrop of these challenges, the ministers noted that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkey has gained even greater significance, reaffirming their commitment to close coordination.

The conversation also covered other issues of mutual interest between the two countries.