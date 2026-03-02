Azerbaijan highlights sustainable development progress at UN Regional Forum in Bangkok

2 March 2026 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The 13th Regional Forum on Sustainable Development, organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, has concluded in Bangkok.

As reported AzerNEWS, Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Adviser to the Minister of Economy Huseyn Huseynov, who served as Vice-Chair of the forum.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Huseynov outlined Azerbaijan’s achievements in advancing sustainable development, highlighting comprehensive structural and institutional reforms undertaken in recent years. He emphasized that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are being systematically implemented in alignment with the country’s national priorities.

Under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, a session titled “Review of Regional Progress and Opportunities in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals” assessed the Asia-Pacific region’s performance on the SDGs. Discussions focused on the role of the UN system at the regional level and the key challenges facing SDG implementation.

As part of the forum program, Azerbaijan also led plenary discussions on final accountability, review of delegation credentials, reporting sessions, and general commitments.

The outcomes of a roundtable dedicated to SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), involving representatives from government agencies, the private sector, civil society, and academia, were presented during the general plenary session.

The forum brought together more than 1,200 participants from over 40 countries, including senior government officials, representatives of international organizations, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations. Key discussions centered on expanding access to clean water and sanitation, promoting affordable and clean energy, advancing industry, innovation and infrastructure, and fostering inclusive, safe, and sustainable cities. Participants also reviewed the outcomes of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development.