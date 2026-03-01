Evacuation of Azerbaijani and foreign citizens from Iran continues [PHOTOS]

1 March 2026 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Evacuation efforts from Iran through the Astara border crossing are continuing amid the ongoing military escalation in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

According to official and media reports, between 08:00 on February 28 and 14:00 on March 1, a total of 53 Azerbaijani citizens were evacuated from Iran into Azerbaijan.

In addition to Azerbaijani nationals, safe passage into Azerbaijan has been ensured for several foreign citizens and diplomatic delegations. Among those evacuated are 18 members of a Saudi Arabian diplomatic delegation, five citizens of Tajikistan, four citizens of Jordan, three citizens of Qatar, and one Italian citizen.

Earlier, Azerbaijan also facilitated the crossings of citizens from other countries, including citizens from Bangladesh, Qatar and Pakistan, who were escorted into Azerbaijan through the same border point.