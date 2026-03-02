Azerbaijan hosts first-ever Coaches Forum [PHOTOS]

2 March 2026 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Baku Crystal Hall has hosted the first ever Azerbaijan Coaches Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

The opening ceremony began with the stirring performance of the Azerbaijan State Anthem, followed by a moment of silence honoring the memory of national heroes who gave their lives for the country.

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, addressed the gathering, highlighting the vital role coaches play in the development of athletes. He emphasized that the profession is not only challenging but also demands navigating complex human dynamics. According to Gayibov, modern sports require new approaches, and fostering a healthier, more constructive relationship between athletes and coaches is crucial for success.

The forum continued with engaging panel discussions featuring some of Azerbaijan's most respected figures in sports. Among the speakers were football legend Qurban Qurbanov, accomplished wrestler Namig Abdullayev, and renowned coaches Faig Hasanov and Morteza Validarvi. A special session on doping featured insights from experts Tahmina Taghi-zade and Haydar Demirel, addressing one of the most pressing challenges in contemporary sports.

For local coaches, the forum was a unique opportunity to exchange ideas, learn from international perspectives, and discuss solutions to challenges facing modern sports.