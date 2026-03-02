EU energy commissioner to visit Baku for Southern Gas Corridor talks

2 March 2026 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Dan Jorgensen, European Union Commissioner for Energy and Housing, will visit Baku tomorrow to strengthen and deepen the energy partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports, citing the European Commission.

During the visit, Jorgensen will co-chair — together with Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov — the 12th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

The annual ministerial meetings bring together representatives of partner governments, institutions and companies. Their aim is to review progress within the framework of the strategic energy partnership and to advance joint commitments.

According to the European Commission, Azerbaijan plays a key role in the EU’s efforts to diversify energy supplies and reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels. Gas deliveries via the Southern Gas Corridor contribute to a more diversified, reliable and secure supply in Europe, in line with the objectives of the REPowerEU initiative.

The Commission also highlighted Azerbaijan’s significant renewable energy potential, noting that it creates broad opportunities for European companies and supports the country’s long-term economic development. Strengthening cooperation in energy security, competitiveness and decarbonisation remains a central priority.

During his visit to Baku, Jorgensen is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Azerbaijani officials and with Moldova’s Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu.

Following the ministerial council meetings, Jorgensen and Shahbazov will hold a joint press conference.