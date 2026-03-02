People's Artist Tarana Muradova becomes first guest of 'Dialogue on Art' project [PHOTOS]

2 March 2026 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) has launched a new project called "Dialogue on Art", AzerNEWS reports.

Tarana Muradova, Vice-Rector of the Baku Choreography Academy (BCA), renowned choreographer, educator, and People's Artist, became the first guest of the new project.

The meeting took place at the Central Art School named after Gara Garayev. The event was organized with the support of the BCA, the Baku City Main Department of Culture, the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic, and the Central Art School named after Gara Garayev.

Addressing the event, Associate Professor Vugar Humbatov emphasized that the project aims to facilitate meetings between prominent cultural figures and students of art schools in the capital and regions. These encounters provide artists the opportunity to share their knowledge and experience with young talents, enrich the artistic taste of the next generation, and inspire creativity.

Speaking about Tarana Muradova's contributions to the development of choreography in Azerbaijan, Vugar Humbatov highlighted her significant role in mentoring and nurturing a new generation of choreographers.

Professor Gunel Huseynova, Director of the Central Art School, underlined the importance of the project and shared insights into the creative journey and pedagogical work of the celebrated choreographer.

During the event, Tarana Muradova offered a glimpse into her world of dance, discussing teaching methods and efforts to promote the art form. She also touched upon topics such as dance costumes, incorporating national elements, and music selection. The master of the stage expressed her gratitude for being invited to the "Dialogue on Art" project and answered questions from an engaged audience.

The program, moderated by Nijat Hasan-zade, a MEMİM staff member, featured vibrant performances by dance ensembles composed of students from the Baku Art Academy, Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic, Central Art School named after Gara Garayev, and Art Schools No. 2 and No. 4 named after Vagif Mustafazadeh.

