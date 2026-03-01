Serbian diplomats to be evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan as embassy damaged by shrapnel

1 March 2026 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Serbian embassy in Tehran was not directly targeted in recent strikes, but the building sustained minor damage from falling shrapnel, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

As reported by AzerNEWS, Vučić said one of the strikes hit a Basij base, and fragments from the explosion caused damage to the embassy premises.

“As for our diplomats in Iran, today our employees will be evacuated to Azerbaijan,” Vučić stated. He added that Serbia’s ambassador will be temporarily relocated to Azerbaijan before later returning to Tehran.

Evacuations via Astara continue

Evacuation operations from Iran through the Astara border crossing are ongoing amid continued military escalation in the Middle East.

According to official and media reports, between 08:00 on February 28 and 14:00 on March 1, a total of 53 Azerbaijani citizens were evacuated from Iran into Azerbaijan.

In addition to Azerbaijani nationals, safe passage into the country has been ensured for several foreign citizens and diplomatic representatives, including:

18 members of a Saudi Arabian diplomatic delegation

5 citizens of Tajikistan

4 citizens of Jordan

3 citizens of Qatar

1 Italian citizen