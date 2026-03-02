Chevron temporarily halts Leviathan Gas Field production following Israeli directive

2 March 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Chevron has announced that it has been instructed by Israel’s Energy Ministry to temporarily suspend production at the Leviathan gas field, one of the country’s largest offshore natural gas assets, AzerNEWS reports.

The U.S. energy giant is currently in the process of expanding Leviathan’s capacity to approximately 21 billion cubic meters per year as part of a $35 billion export agreement with Egypt, according to Reuters.

A Chevron spokesperson, also responsible for operations at the Tamar gas field offshore Israel, reassured the public that all facilities remain secure and that the temporary shutdown is a precautionary measure.

The move underscores the region’s sensitivity amid rising geopolitical tensions, with energy infrastructure often considered a critical asset. Analysts note that even brief interruptions in production at major gas fields can have ripple effects on export schedules, energy markets, and regional supply dynamics.

Chevron did not specify how long the shutdown is expected to last, and it remains unclear whether the pause will affect its export commitments to Egypt.