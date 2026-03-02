Dozens of foreign nationals evacuated via Astara border as Middle East conflict escalates
As of 10:00 a.m. today, nearly 40 Russian citizens, 20 Pakistani nationals, and 2 citizens of Tajikistan have been evacuated through the Astara Border Customs Checkpoint since March 1, AzerNEWS reports.
According to information, a large group of Russian nationals is currently awaiting clearance to cross the border.
The evacuations come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, carrying out airstrikes on several Iranian cities.
In response, Iran fired missiles toward Israeli territory and reportedly attacked fourteen U.S. military bases located in Persian Gulf countries.
Amid the deteriorating security situation, several countries in the region have temporarily closed their airspace.
