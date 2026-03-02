Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps releases footage of UAVs [VIDEO]
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has released new footage that appears to show a tunnel storing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and scenes of attacks on U.S. military installations, AzerNEWS reports.
The video, circulated on social media, highlights what Iran describes as its ongoing defensive and strategic capabilities.
The footage reportedly depicts multiple UAVs within an underground facility, followed by simulated or actual strikes on U.S. positions in the region.
The video release adds to a broader narrative of escalating tensions in the Middle East, as countries in the Gulf and beyond closely monitor Iran’s military capabilities.
🚨BREAKING NEWS— Aleksey Berezutski 🇷🇺🎖 (@aleksbrz11) March 2, 2026
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has released new footage.
The footage shows a tunnel containing unmanned aerial vehicles and firing at US bases. pic.twitter.com/tYI87qfX5C
