Leyla Aliyeva attends staging of play 'The Oil Boom Smiles at Everyone' [PHOTOS]
The play "The Oil Boom Smiles at Everyone", based on the work of People's Writer Maqsud Ibrahimbayov,has been staged at the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators, AzerNEWS reports.
Leyla Aliyeva attended the performance, which was presented as part of the "The Oil Boom Smiles at Everyone" festival. The festival, dedicated to the writer's creative legacy, has been held with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation from November 2025 to February 2026.
The production was directed by Konstantin Soldatov, with set design by Chingiz Babayev, choreography by Nigar Ibrahimbayli, and sound design by Konstantin Soldatov and Platon Soldatov.
The cast featured Honored Artists Shovgi Huseynov, Elnur Huseynov, Rasim Jafar, and actors Bahram Hasanov, Asya Atakishiyeva, Kerem Hadizade, Sabina Mammadova, Nurlan Suleymanli, Manaf Dadashov, Shabnam Huseynova, Rashad Safarov, Jeyhun Mammadov, Natiq Farzaliyev, Umman Budagov, Mirzaagha Mirzayev, Ramiq Nasirov, Adalat Abdulsamed, Huseyn Bayramov, and Mehriban Huseynova.
At the end of the event, Leyla Aliyeva met with the creative team of the performance.
It should be noted that the "The Oil Boom Smiles at Everyone" festival is a project of the Maqsud Ibrahimbayov Creative Center.
