Iran's IRGC claims launching attack on Israeli PM Netanyahu's office

2 March 2026 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

This morning, Iran attacked the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as reported by AzerNEWS, referencing the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Additionally, Iran targeted a location where the commander of the Israeli Air Force was present.

The current status of Netanyahu is still unclear, and further details about the operation are expected to be released later.

Israel claims to have killed two senior intelligence officials in Iran

Israel’s army says two senior Iranian intelligence officials have been killed in Iran in the first wave of attacks on the country.

The military statement published on Monday identified the victims as Sayed Yahya Hamidi and Jalal Pour Hussein.

It said Hamidi was deputy minister of intelligence for Israel affairs, claiming he “led terrorist activities targeting Jews, Western actors, and regime opponents in Iran and abroad”.

The statement also claimed Hossein was head of espionage division at Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence.

“Together with them, additional senior terrorists were eliminated,” it said.