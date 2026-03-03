US bolsters forces in Middle East, as it looks for long-standing war [PHOTO]

3 March 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The United States Department of Defense has significantly reinforced its military presence in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, deploying additional air, naval and ground resources, AzerNEWS reports via Flightradar data.

This buildup includes aircraft, strike groups and support forces positioned in the region as part of preparations for sustained operations.

While there is no full-scale ground invasion reported so far, U.S. commanders have not ruled out the possibility of deploying troops inside Iranian territory if required.

President Donald Trump has publicly stated that military operations against Iran may last weeks rather than days. In recent remarks he said the campaign was planned to span roughly four to five weeks but could extend “far longer” if necessary, framing the effort as part of achieving strategic objectives in the region.

This reflects a shift from earlier expectations of a short campaign to a longer engagement, even though the White House has occasionally offered differing estimates.

On the Iranian side, authorities have declared that the country is ready for an extended period of hostilities. Iranian leadership, including its national security chief, has stated that Tehran has prepared itself for a long war in response to the strikes, highlighting its willingness to continue military actions if necessary.

The broader conflict has already triggered aerial exchanges, escalated tensions across the Gulf, and drawn international attention to the risk of wider instability. Israeli officials have said the campaign could take “some time” but suggested it would not necessarily expand into a protracted multi-year conflict.