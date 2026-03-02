Erdogan's Ethiopia visit: how Türkiye building power along Red Sea corridor [INTERVIEW]

2 March 2026 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Africa has emerged as a focal point in the intricate tapestry of Turkish President Erdogan's foreign policy, drawing attention and strategic interest like a vibrant jewel in a grand crown.

Last week, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Addis Ababa on his first official visit to Ethiopia in over a decade, sealing new pacts that stretch far beyond ceremonial diplomacy. As the intensifying competition for influence across the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea basin rises, Türkiye and Ethiopia signed a broad memorandum on energy cooperation, deepened commitments across sectors, and underscored a shared vision for regional stability, from renewable infrastructure to strategic security partnerships.

The trip highlighted Ankara’s evolving geopolitical playbook: one that fuses high-politics strategy with economic integration at a time when great power rivalry increasingly hinges on maritime routes and alliances in Africa.

But how significant can this visit be?

In an exclusive interview with AzerNEWS, Ankasam International Relations Specialist, Goktuğ Çalışkan, shares his insights on the significance of this initiative, the historical and geopolitical context:

- How is the increasing importance of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait reshaping global power competition?

- The center of gravity of global geopolitics is rapidly shifting to maritime straits. The Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait are the main arteries of trade between Asia and Europe. Great powers are now hesitant to open direct military fronts on the ground. They plan to pressure their rivals by controlling supply chains and energy lines. The region has become one of the hottest centers of the military base race. The struggle for global hegemony is being rewritten through the control of the seas. Absolute control over Bab el-Mandeb offers the capacity to direct international trade and restrict the maneuvering space of rival states. This strategic reality places maritime security at the very heart of the global security architecture.

- How does Erdoğan's visit to Ethiopia reflect the shift from symbolic diplomacy to an institutional and systematic geopolitical strategy?

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Ethiopia demonstrates the extraordinary maturity level reached in Türkiye’s Africa vision. Ankara has long since expanded its relations with the continent far beyond a purely humanitarian aid framework. A mutually beneficial, institutionalized, and multi-dimensional integration model is being successfully implemented. Ethiopia is a historical and geopolitical cornerstone of the Horn of Africa. This high-level contact demonstrates that Türkiye’s unwavering contribution to regional peace is based on deeply rooted statecraft. Turkish foreign policy focuses on building lasting stability mechanisms rather than immediate crisis resolution. The significant steps taken between the two countries are solidifying the foundations of a lasting security architecture, ranging from defense to the economy. Türkiye is the greatest guarantor of peace, development, and shared prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

- How might Israel's recognition of Somaliland affect Türkiye’s strategic calculations in the region?

- Israel's pursuits in the Horn of Africa are fundamentally based on Benjamin Netanyahu's "hexagon" strategy. The main goal of this strategy is containment and the desire to find new allies in a volatile region. Potential contacts with separatist actors like Somaliland have the potential to profoundly undermine the fragile foundations of peace on the continent. From the outset, Türkiye has unconditionally defended Somalia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Ankara's presence in the region is entirely constructive, integrative, and stabilizing. Any unilateral actions by Israel risk igniting regional conflict dynamics. Türkiye possesses the strategic depth to counter such divisive moves by leveraging its strong diplomatic weight and unparalleled mediation skills. Our country's immense deterrent power on the ground and its unwavering alliance with Somalia have the strength to completely thwart the destructive calculations of external actors.

- What risks and opportunities does instability in the Horn of Africa present for Türkiye?

- Political fluctuations in the region directly threaten the security of maritime trade. The possibility of disruptions to global supply chains is a serious factor to consider for production and export-oriented economies. The crisis presents historic opportunities for Türkiye to reinforce its stabilizing role on the global stage. In contrast to the destructive interventionist policies of Western states, Ankara is developing a model of partnership among equals that inspires confidence in local elements. This unique approach elevates Türkiye to the position of the most reliable actor at the mediation table.

African countries, in times of crisis, firmly embrace Türkiye’s conciliatory diplomacy, which is free from colonial baggage. The process lays the groundwork for Ankara to blend its soft power with hard power elements on the continent, transforming them into lasting and solid alliances.

- What role does maritime security in the Red Sea basin play in Ankara's long-term defense planning?

- Türkiye’s military doctrine operates flawlessly on the principle of eliminating threats at their source before they reach our borders. The Red Sea basin and the Gulf of Aden are critical gateways to the global oceans for the Blue Homeland vision. Ankara has permanently fortified its forward defense line with the TURKSOM military base in Somalia and strategic defense industry agreements signed with regional countries. The uninterrupted operation of international maritime trade and energy corridors is among Türkiye’s top national security priorities. The tremendous increase in the capacity of our heroic Navy and the pinnacle reached by our domestic defense industry guarantee our status as a deterrent naval force in the Red Sea. Türkiye has gone far beyond protecting its own rights and interests on this critical route of global trade, achieving the status of a global actor that serves as an unwavering guarantor of regional security.