Azerbaijan, TotalEnergies discuss full-scale development of Absheron gas field
Azerbaijan has held talks with TotalEnergies on the full-scale development of the Absheron gas-condensate field, as part of broader energy cooperation efforts.
As reported by AzerNEWS, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov shared details of the discussions on his official X account. The minister said he met with TotalEnergies Senior Vice President Martina Oppizi to review progress on the next phase of the Absheron field’s development.
The parties also explored measures to reduce the carbon footprint of operations and discussed cooperation on a 35 MW wind power plant project, which will be implemented as part of the next stage of grid strengthening.
The talks reflect Azerbaijan’s continued focus on expanding gas production while integrating renewable energy solutions and improving sustainability in its energy sector.
During the meeting with Senior Vice President of @TotalEnergies Martina Opizzi, we discussed cooperation on the full-scale development of the #Absheron #gascondensate field, the reduction of the #carbon footprint of operations, as well as the 35 MW #windpowerplant project within… pic.twitter.com/T4TIWCA8sv— Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) March 2, 2026
