Russia thanks Azerbaijan for assisting evacuation from Iran

3 March 2026 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On March 3, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov held a phone conversation with Chairman of the Government of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

The Cabinet noted that the two sides discussed current issues on the agenda of Azerbaijan–Russia trade and economic cooperation. The parties noted positive growth dynamics in bilateral trade turnover and reviewed prospects for implementing joint projects across various sectors of mutual interest.

During the conversation, the Russian side expressed its gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for assisting in the swift evacuation of Russian citizens from the Iran amid the complex regional situation.

The prime ministers also underscored the importance of the recent visit to Baku by a delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government. They welcomed the agreement to hold the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Azerbaijan in April this year.

Taking the opportunity, Asadov congratulated Mishustin on his 60th anniversary and wished him continued success in his state duties.