EU-Azerbaijan-Ukraine energy cooperation poised to reshape Europe’s energy architecture

3 March 2026 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Cooperation between the European Union, Azerbaijan and Ukraine is playing an increasingly important role in shaping a new energy architecture for Europe.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the statement was made by Artyom Nekrasov, First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, during the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council held in Baku.

According to Nekrasov, expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Central European countries opens new prospects for increasing natural gas exports to the European market. The development of additional transportation routes and the use of regional infrastructure would help diversify sales markets, improve the efficiency of the Southern Gas Corridor, and create new commercial opportunities for Azerbaijani energy companies.

He emphasized that further development of the Southern Gas Corridor, including the expansion of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), as well as the commissioning of new fields in the Caspian region, would lay the groundwork for significantly increasing natural gas supplies to Europe.

“In this system, Azerbaijan acts as a reliable resource supplier, the European Union as the primary sales market, and Ukraine could serve as a key infrastructure and logistics hub ensuring flexibility and stability of energy flows in the region,” Nekrasov said.

He added that the deepening of natural gas cooperation between the European Union, Azerbaijan and Ukraine has the potential to become one of the central pillars of a new, more sustainable and diversified European energy architecture.