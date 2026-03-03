Zuckerberg buys Miami mansion for record price
By Alimat Aliyeva
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have purchased a mansion on the exclusive artificial island of Indian Creek million,” real estate representatives told the agency, AzerNEWS reports.
Indian Creek, located in Miami-Dade County are Jeff Bezos Amazon, financier Carl Icahn, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.
Observers note that the purchase underscores the growing appeal of private, highly secured enclaves for the world’s ultra-rich, offering both privacy and proximity to Miami’s cultural and economic hubs. Some analysts also see Indian Creek as a microcosm of the trend of billionaires consolidating wealth and influence in ultra-exclusive communities.
Interestingly, this acquisition positions Zuckerberg and Chan among a rarefied group of tech moguls who combine luxury living with strategic privacy, signaling that the island remains one of the most coveted addresses for the global elite.
