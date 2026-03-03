Preparations Underway for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026

3 March 2026 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Anticipation is growing in Baku as preparations for the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix are in full swing, AzerNEWS reports citing the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operations Company.

The paddock is undergoing reconstruction, signaling that the city is gearing up to host yet another spectacular racing event.

The paddock will be set up in its usual location along Neftchilar Avenue, directly in front of the Government House. Organizers have urged both pedestrians and drivers to exercise caution around the area during the construction period.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 is scheduled to take place from September 24 to 26. Once again, the world's premier motorsport event will bring tens of thousands of visitors to Baku.

Recall that Dutch driver Max Verstappen produced a commanding performance in 2025, leading all 51 laps, claiming victory by a margin of over 14 seconds.

Second place went to George Russell for Mercedes, and the podium was completed by Carlos Sainz in a strong showing for Williams, securing the team's first full‑race podium since 2021.