Middle East conflict drives up European gas prices

3 March 2026 23:20 (UTC+04:00)
European gas prices surged sharply following US and Israeli military operations targeting Iran. The situation escalated after Iranian strikes prompted Qatar to halt production at the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, AzerNEWS reports.

