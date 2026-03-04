President Ilham Aliyev visits Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan and expresses condolences [PHOTOS]

4 March 2026 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in our country on March 4 and expressed condolences over the death of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and many civilians, AzerNEWS reports.

