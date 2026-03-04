Azerbaijan Football Cup: Qarabag to face Shamakhi in quarterfinal second leg

4 March 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Another second-leg match of the Azerbaijan Football Cup quarterfinals will be held in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The match between Qarabag FC and Shamakhi FC will take place at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium on March 4.

In the first leg, played in Shamakhi, the hosts secured a 2–1 victory.

The remaining second-leg matches of the quarterfinal stage are set to be played on March 5. Notably, Zira FC have already booked their place in the semifinals, becoming the first team to advance.

The Azerbaijan Cup is one of the country's main domestic football tournaments. It was first established in 1936, during the period when Azerbaijan was part of the Soviet Union. At that time, however, Azerbaijani clubs competing within the Soviet league system did not take part in the competition in its current national format.

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan has introduced various format changes over the years in an effort to increase interest and enhance the tournament's prestige.

Under the current structure, clubs from the Azerbaijan First League (second tier) enter the competition in the opening round. The winners progress to the second round, where teams from the Azerbaijan Premier League (top division) join the tournament.

The quarterfinals and semifinals are played over two legs, with home-and-away fixtures, while the final is decided in a single, head-to-head match.