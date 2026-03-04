Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s urea exports drop 32% in January

4 March 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan exported urea worth $14.2 million in January this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the latest Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC).

