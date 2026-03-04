Shahdag welcomes top ski mountaineers for European Championships [PHOTOS]

4 March 2026 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is steadily establishing itself as a rising destination for winter sports, combining modern mountain resorts with stunning landscapes to attract both athletes and tourists.

Recent improvements to ski infrastructure and modern facilities have made the country a rising destination for winter sports events.

The Shahdag Tourism Center has already proven its capability to host international events, having successfully welcomed several ski tournaments featuring athletes from Europe, Asia, and beyond.

The Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation has played a central role in developing winter sports in the country and elevating its presence on the global stage. Since gaining full membership in the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) in 2025, the federation has successfully collaborated with international bodies to organize FIS-calendared competitions, host world-class events at Shahdag, and provide Azerbaijani athletes with opportunities to compete and train abroad.

As part of its ongoing development in winter sports, the 2026 European Ski Mountaineering Championships and ISMF Shahdag World Cup have kicked off in Azerbaijan.

The event is jointly organized by International Ski Mountaineering Federation, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, and the Shahdag Tourism Center.

It was stated at the event that hosting competitions of this kind in Azerbaijan for the first time represents a landmark occasion in the country's sporting history. It was noted that staging such prestigious tournaments in Azerbaijan is a clear example of the importance attached by the country’s leadership to the development of winter sports, as well as the high level of trust shown to Azerbaijan by the international sports community.

It was emphasized that hosting renowned events such as the European Championship and the World Cup is not only a sporting occasion for Azerbaijan, but also of great significance in terms of showcasing the country’s winter tourism potential, its modern mountain-ski infrastructure, and its ability to successfully host international competitions.

During the speeches, it was highlighted that organizing competitions of this format will provide strong impetus for the formation of a new generation in the field of sports, the development of professional athletes, and the further strengthening of the national team’s position in the international arena. It was also noted that such events will expand cooperation with international federations and sports organizations and create broad opportunities for the implementation of future joint projects.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by five members of the national team, including Nazrin Garibova, Nabiyulla Galabayev, Anid Sultanov, Abel Ismikhanov, and Nurid Shakaraliyev.

The competitions, which will continue until March 8, will see women and men from the U-18 and U-20 categories, as well as senior athletes, compete in sprint, mixed relay, individual, and vertical events.

The Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, established on January 31, 2022, is the country's main body for developing winter sports.

The federation aims to promote disciplines such as alpine skiing, ski mountaineering, snowboarding, and figure skating, while supporting national teams and nurturing young athletes.

It has also helped bring major events to Azerbaijan, including competitions at the Shahdag Tourism Center and continues to expand grassroots participation in winter sports nationwide.

In January 2026, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, in partnership with Shahdag Tourism Center, hosted the Azerbaijan Open International Alpine Skiing Tournament.

This large-scale event is part of the FIS (International Ski Federation) calendar, attracting elite athletes from around the world.

The tournament drew 20 female athletes from countries such as Azerbaijan, Switzerland, Hungary, Slovenia, Georgia, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Nepal, and Uzbekistan. Representing the host country was Anastasiya Papatoma, an accomplished alpine skier.