Turkish Ministry of National Defence releases statement regarding ballistic missile incident [PHOTO]

4 March 2026 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence announced that ballistic missiles fired from Iran and heading toward Turkish airspace were intercepted by NATO forces deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, AzerNEWS reports.

In an official statement, the ministry said:

“A ballistic missile fired from Iran, which was detected heading toward Turkish airspace after passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace, was neutralized in a timely manner by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Munition Fragment Falls in Hatay

Authorities stated that a munition fragment that fell in the Dörtyol district of Hatay province belonged to air defense munitions used to intercept the threat.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The ministry emphasized that Türkiye’s will and capacity to ensure the security of its territory and citizens remain at the highest level.

“While Türkiye stands for regional stability and peace, it is capable of ensuring the security of its territory and citizens, regardless of the source of the threat. Every step necessary to defend our land and airspace will be taken resolutely and without hesitation.”

The statement added that Ankara reserves the right to respond to any hostile actions directed at the country and called on all parties to avoid steps that could further escalate the conflict in the region.

“We will continue consultations with NATO and our other allies,” the ministry said.

The incident comes amid rising regional tensions and heightened military activity across the Middle East.