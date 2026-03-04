Iran’s Revolutionary Guard targets oil tankers violating strait of Hormuz transit ban

4 March 2026 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that oil tankers attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in defiance of a declared transit ban were targeted following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing Iranian media outlets.

According to Iran’s state-run Fars News Agency, which cited the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Tehran had repeatedly warned that the strategic waterway was no longer safe. Despite those warnings, more than 10 oil tankers allegedly attempted to transit the strait and were struck with various types of munitions, rendering them inoperable.

In its statement, the IRGC stressed that “the Strait of Hormuz is under war conditions,” underscoring the heightened security risks in the area. Iranian officials said vessels face a significant danger of being hit by missile strikes or by unmanned aerial vehicles operating beyond full control in the conflict environment.

Tehran urged commercial shipping companies to avoid passing through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that operators who disregard official advisories would bear responsibility for any resulting security risks.

Iran’s navy had earlier declared the closure of all transit routes through the strategically vital strait following the outbreak of hostilities involving the United States and Israel.

Roughly 20 percent of global oil trade flows through the Strait of Hormuz, making any disruption a major concern for international energy markets and maritime transport. The latest developments have intensified fears of a broader energy crisis and renewed volatility in global oil prices.