Central Bank to suspend AniPay mobile app and website

4 March 2026 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Central Bank has announced that the operations of the AniPay mobile application and the anipay.az website will be discontinued starting March 4, 2026.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to the Central Bank, the decision was made to expand the competitive environment in the digital payments market and to further stimulate the development of payment services across the country.

From the specified date, similar services will continue to be provided by financial sector participants. The functionality previously available through AniPay is already integrated into mobile banking applications offered by commercial banks.

The Central Bank noted that the suspension of AniPay’s operations will create new opportunities for financial market participants, strengthen competition, and accelerate the development of innovative solutions within the sector.

This move forms part of the Central Bank’s broader strategy aimed at promoting payment services and enhancing the digital payments ecosystem. The decision is expected to encourage banks and other payment service providers to take a more active role in the market.

The Central Bank reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring healthy competition, fostering innovation, and supporting sustainable growth in the country’s digital payments ecosystem.