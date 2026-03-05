New York Post highlights Heydar Aliyev Center as international art destination [PHOTOS]

5 March 2026 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The renowned publication New York Post has reported on the transformation of the Heydar Aliyev Center into a global center for art and culture, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the newspaper, the message is clear for visitors stepping into this unusual and iconic architectural landmark of Baku: the city should be taken seriously as an international cultural destination. "For now, Baku can claim something significant: it has created a cultural destination that competes on the international stage," the publication writes.

The article particularly highlights several international art projects recently hosted at the Center. These include exhibitions by American hyperrealist sculptor Carole Feuerman, renowned British and Australian sculptors Gillie and Marc Schattner, and Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero, famous for depicting people, animals, and various figures in monumental proportions.

Notably, the Center's first major art project took place in 2013 with the exhibition "Life, Death and Beauty" by the legendary pop artist Andy Warhol.

"In line with this vision, Baku is positioning itself as a cultural bridge between Europe and Asia," the article notes.

International curators, artists, and cultural figures are increasingly adding Baku to their itineraries.

At the center of this transformation stands the Heydar Aliyev Center, a large-scale contemporary architectural project that has become more than just a building.