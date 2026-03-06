President Ilham Aliyev thanks Albanian PM Edi Rama for supporting Azerbaijan

6 March 2026 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed his gratitude to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama for the post on X, in which he supported Azerbaijan after the drone strike by Iran on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan.

According to AzerNEWS, the post shared on X by President Ilham Aliyev reads:

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, Mr. Edi Rama, for the unwavering support for Azerbaijan after the drone attacks on Nakhchivan by the state of Iran.