Roundtable in London highlights investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and Central Asia [PHOTOS]

6 March 2026 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Azerbaijani Embassy in the United Kingdom hosted a roundtable discussion titled “Investment Opportunities in Azerbaijan and Central Asia,” bringing together business leaders, investors, and policy experts to discuss the region’s economic prospects, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized with the support of the British Azerbaijani Business Council and the global consulting firm Oliver Wyman.

Jamal Ismayilov, Partner and Head of Azerbaijan at Oliver Wyman, moderated the discussion and highlighted Azerbaijan’s strategic geographic position and ongoing economic reforms while assessing the country’s investment potential. He noted that Azerbaijan plays a key role as a transit and trade corridor between Europe and Asia, adding that sustainable economic development in the country creates a favorable environment for foreign investment. According to him, Azerbaijan will remain an attractive market for investors in the long term.

Rashad Vahabzadeh, Counselor at the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK, pointed out that Moody’s and Fitch have upgraded Azerbaijan’s sovereign credit rating to investment grade, emphasizing that the decision reflects the country’s economic diversification, financial stability, and governance reforms. He also highlighted the preferential conditions offered to investors in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

Pedro Vargas, CEO and Managing Partner of Alpac Capital, also addressed the event, noting that Azerbaijan has implemented important economic reforms in recent years and is increasingly capitalizing on its strategic advantages. He described the country as a bridge between Europe and Central Asia and an important partner in European energy security. Vargas added that Azerbaijan holds significant investment potential in logistics, services, education, healthcare, and retail, stressing that the country should be viewed not only as a domestic market, but also as a platform for accessing broader regional markets.

Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of AZPROMO, delivered a presentation on “Investment Opportunities in Azerbaijan,” providing an overview of major projects and incentives available to investors across different sectors. He also noted that the Azerbaijan International Investment Forum will be held for the first time in 2025, bringing together representatives of the public and private sectors, international companies, and investors to discuss the country’s investment prospects and cooperation opportunities.

The legal environment for international investors was also addressed during the event. Evren Çelik, Partner at Greymore, presented an overview of the legal investment framework in Azerbaijan and Central Eurasia, emphasizing that the protection of foreign investments, contract enforcement mechanisms, and transparent dispute resolution procedures contribute to a reliable and sustainable business climate.

The roundtable concluded with a panel discussion featuring representatives from Oliver Wyman, Caucasus Ventures, and Ironsharp Capital. Participants were also introduced to two publications presented during the event: “Azerbaijan Investment Guide,” prepared by AZPROMO, and “Azerbaijan 3.0 Market Makers of Tomorrow,” developed by Oliver Wyman.