Azerbaijani air force holds first graduation of bayraktar TB2 system specialist course [PHOTOS]

6 March 2026 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The first graduation ceremony of the Bayraktar TB2 System Specialist Training Course has been held at the Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan Flight Training Center operating under the Azerbaijani Air Force, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense, the training program was conducted in line with the current year’s training plan.

The ceremony began with a minute of silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was then performed.

During the event, Major General Hasan Alovsedov congratulated the graduates on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and wished them success in their future service.

Speakers at the ceremony highlighted the importance of the course, noting that such training programs contribute to the acquisition of specialized skills, the enhancement of military personnel’s knowledge and capabilities, and the overall improvement of professionalism within the armed forces.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, certificates were presented to the graduates who successfully completed the course.