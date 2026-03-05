Azerbaijan suspends truck movement across Iranian border following attacks
The Cabinet of Ministers has announced a decision to suspend the movement of trucks across the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border.
AzerNEWS reports that the measure follows attacks carried out on March 5 against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Unmanned aerial vehicles targeted civilian infrastructure during the assault.
The International Airport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, a school, and other areas came under fire from Iran. Several civilians sustained injuries, and the airport terminal building suffered damage.
In light of the current situation resulting from these attacks, which violate international law norms and principles, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to temporarily and completely suspend the movement of trucks—including transit vehicles—through all border crossing points along the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border.
