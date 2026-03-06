bp becomes official partner of Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee until 2027

6 March 2026 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

bp and the Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee (ADC) today signed a Domestic Partner Agreement, appointing bp as an official partner of the ADC in Azerbaijan until 31 December 2027, AzerNEWS reports.

The agreement marks a new chapter in bp’s long-standing commitment to supporting the development of national sports and fostering a more inclusive society in Azerbaijan.

The document was signed in Baku by Anar Bayramov, President of the Management Board of the Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee, and Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region.

Anar Bayramov, President of the Management Board of the Azerbaijan Deaflympic Committee, said: “Protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and providing comprehensive social support to this category of individuals in our country is one of the priority directions of the ongoing state policy. Supporting the Deaflympic movement is part of these efforts. The Deaflympic movement is not only about engaging people with hearing impairments in sports. It is the promotion of social integration, equal opportunities, and human dignity, the restoration of self‑confidence among people with hearing impairments, and the improvement of their quality of life.

Strengthening an inclusive approach in the country requires not only the involvement of state institutions but also the active participation of civil society organizations. And today, the cooperation established with bp, a company widely recognized for its work in the field of corporate social responsibility, once again demonstrates that when the state, civil society, and the private sector come together, social change brings tangible results.”

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said: “We are pleased to become an official partner of the ADC. This builds on our decades-long partnership with Azerbaijan’s National Olympic and Paralympic Committees, through which we have supported both organizations in developing national sports, teams and athletes.

“This new partnership carries an even broader social mission: alongside promoting sports, it focuses on fostering an inclusive society by creating opportunities to develop deaf sports and empower athletes with hearing impairments. By signing this agreement today, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the country in creating equal opportunities for all individuals and communities. We look forward to working closely with the ADC as their official partner to help advance their important mission in the years ahead.”