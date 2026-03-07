President Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to President of Kazakhstan for his support
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for his post on X supporting Azerbaijan following Iran’s drone strike on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan.
According to AzerNEWS, the post shared on X by President Ilham Aliyev reads:
I express my gratitude to the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his condemnation of the attacks on Nakhchivan by the state of Iran and his support for our country, in the spirit of brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
