Corgis endanger in UK

7 March 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The famous Corgi breed, long associated with the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II, may face an uncertain future in the United Kingdom, AzerNEWS reports.

The reason is a set of new dog-breeding rules currently being discussed in the Parliament of the United Kingdom. The proposed regulations aim to improve animal welfare by limiting the breeding of dogs with physical features that may cause pain or long-term health problems.

According to the draft proposal, breeders could be restricted from producing dogs with traits such as extremely short legs, flat muzzles, or excessive skin folds. Experts say these characteristics can lead to a variety of medical issues.

As many as 67 dog breeds could fall under the new criteria, including the popular Corgi, Dachshund, and Shih Tzu. Veterinarians note that dwarf breeds often suffer from arthritis, joint pain, and spinal problems because of their unique body structure.

Critics of the initiative warn that strict regulations could eventually lead to the decline—or even disappearance—of some beloved traditional breeds in Britain. Supporters, however, argue that the health and quality of life of animals must come first, even if it changes the way certain breeds are developed in the future.

Interestingly, Corgis became globally famous thanks to Queen Elizabeth II, who owned more than 30 of them during her lifetime. The breed even appeared alongside a corgi in the humorous short film shown during the opening ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

According to media reports, if the proposal moves forward, the law would likely take at least five years to be fully implemented, giving breeders time to adapt their practices to the new animal-welfare standards.